A 55-year-old bicyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe head injuries Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash in North Seattle, police said.

Seattle police are investigating the incident, which happened about 6:55 p.m. about one block west of Northeast 98th Street and Ravenna Avenue Northeast, police spokesman Patrick Michaud said.