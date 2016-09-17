The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe head injuries.
A 55-year-old bicyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe head injuries Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash in North Seattle, police said.
Seattle police are investigating the incident, which happened about 6:55 p.m. about one block west of Northeast 98th Street and Ravenna Avenue Northeast, police spokesman Patrick Michaud said.
