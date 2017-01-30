Art teacher Brent McDonald is being remembered with a mural at Coyote Central, the nonprofit program where he mentored youths.

Brent McDonald, a popular art teacher and youth mentor, is being remembered with a mural.

Artist Tim Kerr worked on a mural of McDonald, who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood in December 2015.

McDonald, who had been described as a gentle soul, was an art teacher and mentor at Coyote Central, a nonprofit youth arts program in the Central District neighborhood.

“It was an honor to spend that time in my life with him and to have him also be there through the most formidable years of my daughter’s life,” said Danielle Logan, “I’m very honored that they wanted to do something in honor of Brent. He really wanted to influence people, not just in art but in living and enjoying life. He had a warmth and was so genuine.”

The finished mural will be placed in the Coyote Central courtyard.