The city of Bellingham will raise its new flag on Flag Day after the City Council voted to make the popular blue, green and white design official.

The Bellingham City Council adopted the flag in April, but it’s been flown around the city for more than a year. It’s the first official flag in the city’s history and was designed by local artist Brad Lockhart.

The flag’s blue half-circle represents Bellingham Bay and the two stars signify the Nooksack Indian Tribe and the Lummi Nation, according to Lockhart’s description on his website. The three wavy lines are for “noisy waters,” where the word “Whatcom” comes from. When flown vertically, the lines depict Whatcom Falls. And the four green stripes represent the four original towns of Bellingham: Whatcom, Sehome, Bellingham and Fairhaven.

Lockhart won an unofficial flag contest hosted by the Downtown Bellingham Partnership in 2015. City Council members noted that they were joining a movement, since the flag is already popular. It’s displayed in the Bellingham airport and in several businesses, and Macklemore even danced with the flag during a concert.

Plus, City Council President Michael Lilliquist said in a news release, it looks great as a sticker on the back of his car.

The city will host the ceremony June 14.