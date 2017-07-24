The 61-year-old woman fell several hundred feet to her death.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A climber died after falling into a crevasse while descending Forbidden Peak in the North Cascades.

Susan Bennett, a 61-year-old woman from Bellingham, was with a group of four who had climbed to the summit on Saturday. They were descending the West Ridge when she fell several hundred feet.

Park officials believe Bennett was rappelling when she fell.

“She lost control and wound up slipping off the end of the rope,” said Denise Shultz, chief of Interpretation and Education at North Cascades National Park.

A National Park Service helicopter and crew located Bennett, with no signs of life, in a 30-foot-deep crevasse. The rest of the climbing party descended and hiked out.

The rugged terrain and weather conditions caused a delay in removing Bennett’s body from the mountain.

North Cascades National Park officials say they’ll likely recover her body on Monday.

The West Ridge of Forbidden Peak is a popular route that was listed as a top climb in the popular guidebook “Fifty Classic Climbs of North America.”

The route requires travel on steep snow and exposed, technical rock climbing.

Seattle Times enterprise producer Evan Bush contributed to this report.