A fire in north Bellevue caused $1 million in damage to a business park but no injuries Tuesday night, firefighters say.

Flames flashed through the windows at Columbia Business Park in the 13400 block of Northeast 20th Street, and nearby workers called 911 at 9:22 p.m. Nine units in the business were affected.

The building is home to small businesses on two main levels, with parking and access to Northup Way, according to a marketing picture.

Firefighters from Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland and Mercer Island took “a defensive stand,” cutting holes in the roof to vent the fire and keep it from spreading, said Bellevue Fire Department Lt. Brian Gomez. Hose teams sprayed the surroundings and limited the fire to half the building, he said. The department called it “a good stop.”

The structure wasn’t equipped with fire-protection systems, and the cause remains under investigation.