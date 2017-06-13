Check out these before-and-after images of the Space Needle, which will undergo the biggest renovation in its history.
Glass, glass and more glass.
That’s what’s revealed in renderings, including an animated version, distributed with the announcement of the Space Needle’s $100 million-plus renovation.
Check out photos of the current Needle and what it could look like after the overhaul.
(Before photos / Space Needle; after images / Olson Kundig)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.