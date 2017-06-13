Check out these before-and-after images of the Space Needle, which will undergo the biggest renovation in its history.

Glass, glass and more glass.

That’s what’s revealed in renderings, including an animated version, distributed with the announcement of the Space Needle’s $100 million-plus renovation.

Check out photos of the current Needle and what it could look like after the overhaul.

Flooring in the restaurant will be replaced with glass, the observation deck will be replaced entirely with glass panels, and another set of elevators will be added. (Courtesy of the Space Needle)





























































(Before photos / Space Needle; after images / Olson Kundig)