The 2017 Budweiser Super Bowl commercial focusing on co-founder Adolphus Busch’s journey to America has gotten millions of views – and sparked controversy. Some Trump supporters are calling for a boycott. In the temperate Northwest, folks are considerably more moderate.

By the hour, that emotionally charged Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl commercial keeps getting viewed: 7.9, 8.0, 8.1 million people watching the ad about co-founder Adolphus Busch’s immigration journey.

It has gotten some pretty nasty reviews, including this tweet from “Trumpnado” of Tampa:

“Boycott Budweiser! join me! Budweiser Debuts ugly Pro-Immigration Super Bowl propaganda Ad.”

And from OzarkLady76 in Arkansas: “Screw you, Budweiser.”

Here in temperate Pacific Northwest, though, we tend to be … usually temperate.

Sure, says Trump supporter Jack McPherson, of Everett, about the 60-second ad:

“It’s an attempt to persuade people that the new administration is racist.”

The commercial, he says, “is a way for the intolerant left to characterize anything that Trump says as racist, and unworthy of the office, whatever they can do to discredit him.”

But then McPherson says, “I actually like the ad. I like most Budweiser commercials. It’s really well done.”

McPherson, by the way, prefers craft beers.

“I stopped drinking Budweiser 25 years ago. I was drinking it because my friends drank,” he says.

The commercial shows a romanticized version of Busch in 1857 making his way to St. Louis from Germany.

In the ad, at a bar, a stranger tells Busch, “You don’t look like you’re from around here.” Then, Busch encounters a hostile crowd: “You’re not wanted here” and “Go back home.”

But then a friendly bar patron buys him a beer. It’s his future brewing partner, Eberhard Anheuser. The American dream begins.

Budweiser says the company worked on the ad for months.

In a statement, Ricardo Marques, vice president of Budweiser, says, “The powerful thing about the story is the fact that it’s a human story and the human dream resonating. Of course it would be foolish to think the current context is not putting additional eyeballs (on the ad), but that was absolutely not the intent and not what makes the spot as special as it is.”

In politically blue Seattle, the ad has been shared plenty.

Says Jorge Baron, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, “It’s inspiring. It’s a feel-good story. It reminds of Jon Stewart commenting on immigration. We’re a nation of immigrants who hate their most recent immigrants.”

And what kind of beer does Baron like?

“I’m a Guinness man. I kinda like heavier beers.”

The commercial didn’t cause Peggy Hutt of Tacoma, coordinator of the Tacoma Narrows Tea Party, to raise an eyebrow.

“I like the commercial. What is the problem, people?” she says. “I guess we have snowflakes on both sides.”

And what kind of beer does Hutt like?

“I drank Budweiser more than any other beer. I don’t hardly drink beer anymore. A glass of wine is more for me,” she says.

Beyond the political controversy, there is a real problem facing Budweiser.

Americans now drink more craft beer than Budweiser (in 2013, 16 million barrels for Bud; 16.1 million for crafts). A decade earlier, Budweiser was ahead about 30 million to 6 million.

Ron Elgin, a longtime Seattle advertising legend, watched the Budweiser Super Bowl commercial.

He gave it a “C.”

“It’s a very well-produced spot. I appreciate them trying to capitalize on the immigration issue but their message failed to either motivate me to buy or drink their product,” he says.

And as for those millions of views for the commercial?

“I’m still not convinced that views can be translated into ownership,” says Elgin.

Terry Heckler is another Seattle advertising legend.

In the 1970s and 80s his firm created a series of TV ads for Rainier Beer that are considered classics.

In one ad, a family is driving through a national park. They see a “Beer Crossing” sign. Then two actors costumed as Rainier bottles and one as a Rainier beer can gingerly cross the road.

Says the wife, “Oh! Oh! A whole herd of Rainier beers. They’re just so fresh and friendly.”

Says Heckler, now 74, about the Budweiser ad: “It’s one hell of a spot. It’s incredible. It really opens up a dialogue.”

But.

“It’s an interesting question. The last thing you want is having your beer politicized.”

Maybe, says Heckler, Budweiser “just wanted to shake things up a bit.”

You know, he says, “Let’s get more of those younger liberals.”

Budweiser is betting a lot of money.

A 30-second Super Bowl spot sells for more than $5 million. Last year’s ad spending in the game was nearly $380 million.

So, Seattle libs drinking that craft beer tinged with pine cone essence, you loved the ad.

Now are you willing to give Bud another chance?

Says Elgin, “They’d probably take the label off before drinking it.”