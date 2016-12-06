Local NewsPhoto & Video Bear-sized kiss for a holiday tradition in Seattle Originally published December 6, 2016 at 6:18 pmUpdated December 6, 2016 at 8:24 pm Hayden Moriarty, 1, from Tacoma, gives a giant teddy bear a smooch at Fairmont Olympic Hotel’s “Teddy Bear Suite,” an annual holiday tradition in downtown Seattle. Admission is free. The second-floor corner suite is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 26. There are more than 100 teddy bears of all sizes in the suite. The rooms have been decorated by interior designer Kevin Bradford to become a Teddy Bear wonderland. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times) The Fairmont Olympic Hotel’s “Teddy Bear Suite ” is an annual holiday tradition in downtown Seattle. Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Related Stories Holiday fairs and festivals, 2016 November 25, 2016 Holiday dance 2016: 16 ‘Nutcracker’ performances November 28, 2016 Christmas ships 2016 November 21, 2016 Holiday theater 2016: Scrooge, a mermaid and more November 21, 2016 More Photo Galleries How Bainbridge Island Japanese were registered, forced from their homes during World War II It’s time for Seattle’s Christmas Ship Video: How rainy is Seattle, really? Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryWinter driving safety tips Previous StoryNew head of Seattle FBI wants open dialogue with immigrant communities
