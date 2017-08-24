The large lock will not be available to vessels Thursday, and though the small lock is functioning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warned that mariners could expect delays.

Mechanics are working to fix a hydraulics problem with the century-old Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release.

The large lock was closed Thursday morning after it lost hydraulic pressure, said Scott Lawrence, an Army Corps spokesman. The small lock is functioning, but the Army Corps warned that mariners could expect delays.

Just before noon Thursday, Lawrence said mechanics had figured out the problem and expected to reopen the large lock by 2 p.m.

“There was a hydraulic-pressure loss that caused the gates not to function. They discovered a broken bolt. This is a minor thing,” he said.

The locks, which connect Lake Union to Salmon Bay and Puget Sound, began operations in 1916.

More than 40,000 boats each year pass through the locks. Most are recreational boats.