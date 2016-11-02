Local NewsPhoto & Video Ballard leaves fall again Originally published November 2, 2016 at 7:05 pmUpdated November 2, 2016 at 7:31 pm Gardeners Rigoberto Zarco, left, and Mario Corosorio use leaf blowers to clear the sidewalk along Northwest 57th Street in Ballard on a recent day. They work for Corcoran Landscaping in Seattle. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times) On leaf duty in Ballard on a fall day. Share story By Greg GilbertSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Trump slam: Former GOP officeholders in Washington state back independent McMullin November 2, 2016 PSE pumps $125,000 into defeating I-732 carbon-tax measure November 2, 2016 PAC money flowing into 7th District race November 2, 2016 Western State Hospital investigated over photos of patient November 2, 2016 More Photo Galleries Dia de los Muertos marked at El Centro de la Raza Seattle subs in practice for coming Chelan speed-flying fest Trolling for Halloween treats in Columbia City Greg Gilbert View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryTrump slam: Former GOP officeholders in Washington state back independent McMullin
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.