Damage to the eagle, injured in a shooting in June, was too severe, and the bird would have been in chronic pain, unable to survive in the wild.
PORTLAND — A bald eagle wounded in a shooting west of Portland has been euthanized.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the eagle was shot in late June near the town of Gaston west of Portland. State troopers brought the injured bird to the Audubon Society of Portland.
A rehabilitation effort ensued, but wildlife officials said Wednesday the damage was too severe. The eagle would have been in chronic pain, unable to survive in the wild.
The person who shot the bald eagle has not been caught. Those convicted of shooting a bald eagle face fines and possible jail time.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Amazon’s new Bellevue bookstore shows brick-and-mortar ramp-up
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.