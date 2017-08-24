Damage to the eagle, injured in a shooting in June, was too severe, and the bird would have been in chronic pain, unable to survive in the wild.

PORTLAND — A bald eagle wounded in a shooting west of Portland has been euthanized.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the eagle was shot in late June near the town of Gaston west of Portland. State troopers brought the injured bird to the Audubon Society of Portland.

A rehabilitation effort ensued, but wildlife officials said Wednesday the damage was too severe. The eagle would have been in chronic pain, unable to survive in the wild.

The person who shot the bald eagle has not been caught. Those convicted of shooting a bald eagle face fines and possible jail time.