The Bainbridge Island Fire Department is warning people of an active shooter near Eagle Harbor. People are advised to avoid the shoreline area.

Assistant Chief Luke Carpenter said late Saturday no one has been injured.

The city’s police chief said the incident was unfolding at a Washington State Ferries repair yard, KOMO News reported.

An unidentified man has been firing shots in the area, Carpenter said. “He was just firing randomly.”

Firefighters, police and U.S. Coast Guard officers have been called.

Shortly before 9:20 p.m., the fire department on Twitter urged people to avoid the shoreline area.

Carpenter said firefighters are in the process of what’s known as “staging,” meaning “we’ve assembled resources and we’re waiting for direction” from police.

Washington State Ferries has suspended service along the Bainbridge Island-Seattle route until further notice.

