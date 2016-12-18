The Department of Licensing has a backlog of more than 327,000 firearms transfers it needs to enter into the state gun-transfer database.

OLYMPIA — A state firearms database used by law enforcement to track gun sales and aid in investigations is years behind, with officials still entering data from sales in 2014.

The state Department of Licensing ended September with a backlog of 327,753 pistol transfers to enter into the database used daily by city, county, state and federal authorities for a variety of investigative purposes.

Last week, agency employees were inputting make, model, serial number and caliber of weapons purchased in 2014, as well as information on who bought the guns.

Agency leaders predict the backlog, which stood at 106,000 records in November 2013, will reach 385,000 records by June 2017. They are seeking $382,000 in the next state budget to hire a private data-entry firm to catch up. Gov. Jay Inslee included the sum in his proposed budget released Dec. 14.

If the department secures the money, the goal is to hire a vendor and erase the backlog by the end of 2017, said agency spokesman Brad Benfield.

“What we need to do is get caught up and make sure it is useful for the purpose outlined in law,” he said.

In Washington, the Department of Licensing is tasked with collecting data from sales of handguns by licensed firearms dealers and getting those details into the database.

It also inputs information on people obtaining or renewing a concealed-pistol license and those who cannot legally possess a gun, either due to a court order or because they are deemed mentally unfit. Agency officials say this specific information is current.

It’s not been easy for the state agency to keep up with gun sales because the number is climbing.

Licensed firearm dealers sold 67,739 pistols in 2006, and all but 315 of the records got into the database, according to agency documents. In 2012, handgun sales totaled 170,792 and agency staff managed to enter 66,528 into the system.

In its budget request, the department said it receives 240,000 records per year of firearm sales and licenses, 85 percent of which are submitted on paper. In those instances, data must be entered manually, Benfield said.

What concerns agency leaders about the backlog is the potential safety risk of a law officer not getting “a complete picture of what firearms (a person) may have purchased,” Benfield said.

For example, a person who is not supposed to possess a firearm could have bought one at some point in the recent past. The database would be the place to find out but not if the record of the sale is stuck in the backlog, Benfield said.

“We want our database to be accurate,” he said.

And for good reason — it’s used a lot.

Officers from city, county, state and federal law-enforcement agencies will check the database more than 2 million times this year alone. Agency records show they tapped into it 691,193 times between July 1 and Sept. 30, an average of 7,679 times a day.

“It is an essential need for law enforcement. We wish it was up-to-date because we’ve got to have that information,” said Mitch Barker, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

It’s a tremendous tool for investigating the history and ownership of a gun, he said.

And in situations where officers recover a weapon that’s been stolen, they can check serial numbers in the database to find the legal owner, but only if the information is current, he said.

The state agency’s firearms database isn’t the only available to law enforcement. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives manages the National Tracing Center which law-enforcement officers can use for investigating the source of weapons made in the United States or overseas.

In October, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued a report on access to firearms in Washington in response to a request from the governor. Ferguson wrote the effectiveness of the department of licensing’s database “depends on the agency’s ability to keep up with the workload of inputting data, and the ability of the agency to communicate that information to those who need it.”

He recommended the governor “determine the best way to ensure that the Washington Department of Licensing’s firearms system contains accurate and timely records of pistol transfer applications, alien firearms licenses, and concealed pistol licenses, and that the information is available to those who need it.”

There is a political element, too, as some lawmakers and gun-rights groups oppose collecting information on firearms owners, Barker said.

“Funding is a big issue,” Barker said. “But there’s some political will to not make this work properly. Combine that with the funding concerns and this makes it an easy request to kill.”