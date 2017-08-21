Backers of safe-consumption sites for heroin and other drugs have filed a lawsuit in King County seeking to invalidate Initiative 27, which would ban the facilities. The lawsuit argues public-health decisions cannot be vetoed by citizen initiatives.

Backers of safe drug-injection sites have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a public vote on an initiative banning such sites.

Initiative 27, which would ban safe-injection sites in King County, qualified for the ballot last week by receiving the required 47,443 valid signatures from registered voters.

But the lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Superior Court, challenges I-27, arguing local public-health policy cannot be subject to a veto by citizen initiatives. The lawsuit asks that I-27 be invalidated “in its entirety.”

Under state law such decisions are left to local authorities, including the Metropolitan King County Council and the county Board of Health, the lawsuit argues, adding “voters are in no position to weigh the scientific evidence or understand the impact of vetoing part of a multi-prong response to a local public health crisis.”

The lawsuit was filed by Protect Public Health, a new group of public-health experts and family members who have lost loved ones to overdose, according to a news release.

“I-27 would set a dangerous precedent for public health. Supervised Consumption Spaces are an essential tool in fighting the opiate epidemic,” Dr. Bob Wood, Director of the HIV/AIDS Program at Public Health-Seattle & King County and a member of Protect Public Health, said in a statement.

Wood added that if I-27 succeeds, it could set a bad precedent by putting other controversial public-health policies at risk, including vaccination laws and needle-exchange programs.

But I-27 backers say voters should have a right to weigh in.

Keith Schipper, a spokesman for the I-27 campaign, criticized the lawsuit as “just another attempt by the powers that be to disenfranchise King County voters that want to have their say on this radical policy proposal.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray have proposed creation of two safe-injection sites — one in Seattle and another elsewhere in King County — following recommendations of a task force to fight a surge of heroin and prescription opiate overdoses. The sites aim to reduce fatal overdoses and get drug users out of public alleys in favor of sites supervised by medical personnel who can encourage treatment options.

But the idea of publicly run drug-injection sites has drawn opposition in many areas. City Councils in Bellevue, Federal Way and Auburn have voted to prohibit such facilities.

The Metropolitan King County Council was scheduled to meet Monday to decide whether to place I-27 on the November ballot, or put off a public vote until February.