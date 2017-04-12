A 36-year-old man was killed after an avalanche on Red Mountain in the Snoqualmie Pass area.

A 36-year-old man was killed in an avalanche Tuesday in the Snoqualmie Pass area, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of the Snoqualmie man, a backcountry skier, was found on Red Mountain near avalanche debris, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West. He was traveling alone, she said.

Because he was found with boots and crampons on and skis packed, rescuers believe the man was ascending the mountain when the avalanche struck, West said.

The man was apparently carried down the mountain and struck trees, West said. He was not buried in the avalanche.

West said the man was an experienced backcountry skier.

“He had a plan in place. He alerted someone where he was going,” she said.

West said the man had shared his tour plan with a friend, who called police when he did not return Tuesday afternoon.

Kenny Kramer, a forecast meteorologist for the Northwest Avalanche Center, said slide danger was moderate at all elevation levels Tuesday.

Kramer said a rescuer indicated to him that an avalanche crown was seen about 300 feet above where the victim was found, indicating that the avalanche was likely a slab avalanche caused by wind.

Kramer said the man was well-known in ski and outdoor communities.