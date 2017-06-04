More than two dozen blue heron chicks were killed in last week’s northern Washington windstorm; volunteers struggle to save survivors.

ANACORTES — A group of Washington volunteers are working to save baby great blue herons injured last week’s Anacortes-area windstorm.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Skagit Land Trust volunteers found 25 dead baby herons that fell from their nest after the May 23 windstorm. Volunteer Hannah Williams says a large maple tree that held the chicks’ nest had fallen over because of the heavy winds. She says they were able to recover six young birds, but three have since died.

A wildlife rehabilitation center employee Shona Aitken says two of the remaining chicks have broken wings. She thinks the third may have internal injuries. The three chicks are eating well and gaining weight, which Aitken says is a good sign.

The center plans to care for the birds until they can fly and hunt fish on their own.