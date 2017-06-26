The giraffe calf, a female who will get a name later this summer, came outside for the first time on Monday.

Woodland Park Zoo’s baby giraffe, with her mom, got to go outside for the first time Monday.

The female calf, born June 20, walked out of the barn door to stand in the outdoor corral. Hers was the second viable birth at the zoo since 2013. On day one, she was 5 foot, 9 inches, and weighed 149 pounds, according to a news release.

Naming rights for the calf will be auctioned off at a zoo fundraiser and the name will be given later this summer.