A 3-year-old boy fell from a second-story window at a motel in SeaTac, but he was saved from serious injury when he struck an awning before landing on the pavement, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy suffered minor injuries Monday morning and was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center as a precaution.

The boy was staying with his family at the Days Inn Motel in the 19000 block of International Boulevard when he fell around 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news released. The boy’s mother said she had turned her back from a moment, and the boy fell through the window even though there was a screen in place, the sheriff’s office said.