If you are planning to drive on US 2, find a detour because according to the Washington Department of Transportation it’s closed due to an avalanche danger from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at the west end of Leavenworth.

Travelers can use SR 207 and the Chumstick Highway as a detour, except for vehicles that are over 10,000 gross vehicle weight, which are not allowed on the road.

Crews will evaluate the area in the morning and determine a time of re-opening.