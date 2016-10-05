It’s unclear what circumstances led to the person’s death. Police say the body appeared to have been in the water “for some time.”

Mountlake Terrace police recovered a body from Lake Ballinger on Wednesday, and it’s unclear what led to the person’s death.

Police describe the deceased as a black man between 15 and 25 years old, a police news release says. It’s unclear who alerted investigators to the body, which police say they found near a boat ramp in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive at 8:45 a.m.

The body appeared to have been in the water “for some time,” the release says, and did not have obvious signs of trauma.

The deceased was wearing a black hoodie, several shirts, gray sweatpants and a pair of black high-top tennis shoes, according to the release. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Medical investigators will formally identify him, as well as determine manner and cause of death.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office dive team helped police with the investigation.

Lake Ballinger is 103 acres, with a 3-acre island, and is jointly owned by Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, the city’s website says.

A spokesperson for the Mountlake Terrace Police Department could not immediately be reached Wednesday afternoon. No further details were available.

Anyone with information on the deceased should call Mountlake Terrace police at 425-670-8260.