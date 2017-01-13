According to a Washington State Patrol trooper, the crash occured on the southbound roadway near Interstate 5 late Friday evening. It’s unclear what led to the incident.

Authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle collision in Tukwila Friday evening.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson reported the crash on southbound Interstate 405 near Interstate 5 shortly after 9:30 p.m., advising drivers to use alternative routes.

The circumstances that led to the crash remain unclear.

Also unclear was how many vehicles or people were involved.

Multiple lanes of the southbound Interstate were blocked, as of around 9:40 p.m.

The King County Medical Examiner will formally identify the deceased.