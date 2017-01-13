The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital for an assessment.

A 36-year-old man died Friday night in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 405 in Tukwila, authorities said.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kyle Yarbrough, the man was speeding in a Ford Explorer on the southbound roadway, near Interstate 5, with three passengers when the vehicle struck a car shortly after 9 p.m.

The driver of that vehicle, it’s only occupant, was unharmed, he said.

The Explorer rolled over on impact, and the driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene, Yarbrough said.

Medics took a passenger to Harborview Medical Center for an assessment, he said. Details on that person’s condition were unavailable.

Investigators believe speed and the 36-year-old driver’s impairment may have led to the crash, Yarbrough said.

The King County Medical Examiner will formally identify him.

The crash tangled traffic in the area for more than an hour, as authorities blocked multiple lanes of the southbound Interstate to investigate.