Three people were burned in the Pierce County explosion and taken to Harborview Medical Center Wednesday night. Police said the blast wasn’t suspicious.

Jessica Lee
Seattle Times staff reporter

Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Lakewood RV Wednesday night that sent three people to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with burns, according to authorities.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue reported on Twitter after 8:45 p.m. that the incident occurred in the city’s Tillicum neighborhood in the 15200 block of Fern Street Southwest. Lakewood police say the blast is not suspicious.

The extent of the victims’ injuries were unknown.

Also unknown are the ages and genders of the people wounded.

No further details were available.

Jessica Lee: 206-464-2532 or jlee@seattletimes.com