Authorities are investigating the death of a 30-year-old inmate at the Monroe Correctional Complex, the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) said.

The department, which oversees the prison in Snohomish County, said the man was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. on Friday and was pronounced dead about a half-hour later. An initial investigation shows the man died as a result of suicide, a DOC news release says.

As of Friday afternoon, the man’s immediate family had not been notified of his death, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. Once that happens, the office will formally release the man’s identitiy, and his official manner and cause of death.

The man’s death remains under investigation by local law enforcement and investigators at the prison.

He was in confinement in the special offender unit of the prison, which houses about 2,400 inmates total, according to the release.