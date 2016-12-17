The goal of the Party Patrol at the University of Oregon is to let college kids be college kids — safely and legally — while also ensuring that their non-partying neighbors can study, sleep or just live in peace.

EUGENE, Ore. —

It’s 1:30 a.m. on a Saturday at the Fiji fraternity house near the University of Oregon. A noise complaint from neighbors has summoned Eugene and university police to a loud party.

Officers who arrive on bicycles and in patrol cars are working the Party Patrol. One knocks at the door and students scatter out the back and onto East 16th Alley, where several officers are waiting. They stop the students, some who are still holding beer.

“Am I literally getting an MIP right now? I haven’t even drank that much!” one teenage girl in the alley protests to an officer, who is writing her a citation for being a minor in possession. The officer tells her she’ll likely qualify for the court’s diversion program.

A member of the Fiji fraternity — formally the Epsilon Omicron Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta — complains about the night’s “injustice” as he attempts to record police officers on his iPhone while they issue citations. One problem: His phone’s flashlight and timer feature are on; his video camera is not.

Eugene police Lt. Doug Mozan was leading the team of six Eugene police officers and one University of Oregon police officer on a Friday night and early Saturday morning Party Patrol shift last month.

The enforcement action is focused in the area around the UO campusand sometimes includes student neighborhoods to the north, across the Willamette River near Autzen Stadium. Within those neighborhoods, for almost 20 years, the patrol has dealt with illegal party-related activities, trying to resolve issues before they get out of hand.

“Our goal is real simple: to prevent sexual assaults, to prevent alcohol overdoses, to prevent riots and to educate the kids about keeping themselves and their belongings safe,” Mozan said.

“We want these kids to get through all four years without having to go to the ER because they’ve drank way too much, and without having to come forward and report something that’s happened to them. We’re not trying to stop people from partying; we’re just asking them to party responsibly.”

Since 1997, Eugene police on Party Patrol have maintained a presence in the campus area. Their goal is to let college kids be college kids — safely and legally — while also ensuring that their non-partying neighbors can study, sleep or just live in peace.

Working at overtime pay, the officers patrol the off-campus university neighborhoods, responding to noise complaints, reports of drunken drivers and other revelry-related disturbances.

Some Party Patrol activities might overlap with the Eugene police officers who regularly patrol in the campus area. But those patrol officers, whose focus is first on crimes that endanger lives and property, don’t always have the time to break up a rowdy group or check IDs for liquor-law violations. That’s the Party Patrol’s job.

The Party Patrol is expensive. The highest-paid Eugene Police Department officers each receive $83.54 an hour on the patrol.

Party Patrol is crucial given the track record of student parties ruining neighborhoods, said Eugene Police Chief Pete Kerns.

Kerns said loud, disorderly parties in areas like the West University neighborhood have driven homeowners out. Their homes become rentals, Kerns said, and students move in.

“The other university neighborhoods have fears that this could happen to their beautiful, well-maintained homes on beautiful streets,” Kerns said. “They like the environment near campus, but they don’t want the nature of it to change, so we try to manage the behavior so it doesn’t change the nature of the neighborhood.”

An officer from the University of Oregon Police Department is often along on Party Patrol, and Mozan, who heads the Party Patrol operation, says he is thankful for UOPD’s help. He thinks maybe one day the university police will take over the responsibility.

For now, that’s unlikely.

“UOPD’s primary focus is campus safety and response,” said Kelly McIver, the spokesman for the university’s police, “and off-campus projects such as Party Patrol can’t happen at the expense of adequate staffing for the core mission.”

Fraternity cited

Adam Lillengreen was the UOPD officer who took part in the Nov. 18-19 Party Patrol, when the Fiji fraternity was issued a prohibited-noise citation for allowing minors to consume alcohol on private premises and another citation for having an unruly gathering.

A city ordinance allows officers to issue an additional citation if more than one law is being broken at a party, such as urinating in public, assault or disorderly conduct.

The more “unruly gathering” citations an offender has racked up, the higher the fine. Property owners can be held responsible for response costs after four unruly-gathering citations — an incentive to either evict tenants who are repeat offenders, or to take other disciplinary action of their own.

Guards are hired sometimes because hosts think it gives a party legitimacy, Mozan said. But hiring their own private security won’t keep party hosts out of trouble if the guards aren’t checking IDs or keeping the noise down — two of the violations at the November party.

That night police cited 19 underage drinkers for being minors in possession of alcohol. One person was given a warning for having an open container; four were issued warnings for traffic violations; and three received warnings for noise violations.

University of Oregon police issued nine student referrals instead of citations for open containers, for minors in possession of alcohol or both.

Adding up the cost

Patrolling neighborhoods to control noise and rowdy behavior comes at a premium cost.

Mozan said Police Department administrators have asked him to keep the Party Patrol’s spending to around $50,000 per year.

In 2014 and 2015, Mozan could spend as much as $93,000 on Party Patrol, thanks in part to a $20,000 grant from Lane County as part of its Mental Health Substance Abuse Prevention program. But that grant has since been discontinued.

Between July 2015 and July 2016, the Party Patrol worked 732 hours at a cost of $61,157.

This academic year, the Party Patrol was on duty seven weekend nights from September through Nov. 18, during various UO events such as student move-in week, a bye week for the Ducks, and the weekend before Halloween.

There has been no set schedule.

“We let data and behavior inform our deployment decisions,” Mozan said.

While Friday and Saturday generally are the busiest nights for the patrol, Mozan recently became aware of the “Thirsty Thursday phenomenon,” which has added another night the Party Patrol might go on duty.