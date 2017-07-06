A large fire burned the homes in the 5700 block of Captain Vancouver Drive.
LANGLEY, Wash. — At least two homes were burned in a large fire early Thursday on Whidbey Island.
KING-TV reports that the homes caught fire before 6 a.m. Thursday.
The homes sit along the 5700 block of Captain Vancouver Drive. The drive is adjacent to the Useless Bay Golf and Country Club.
Red Cross volunteers were on the scene by 7:30 a.m. to feed responders and assist anyone displaced by the fire.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire or how it started.
