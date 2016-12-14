Donations at the halfway point of this year’s drive exceed the same time last year by more than $26,000.

Donations from individuals, families and organizations across the Puget Sound region have helped The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy raise a record $598,861 from 1,670 donors at the midpoint of this year’s drive.

That exceeds what the fund raised at the halfway point last year by more than $26,000. For the whole drive last year, readers raised a record of $1.4 million.

Donations this year have included handwritten notes, messages to beloved family members and dedications to local teachers. The Seattle Times covers the administrative costs of the fund, so all donations go directly to 12 nonprofits that support families and those in need in our community.

“I am humbled by the generosity of our readers,” said Alan Fisco, the Times’ executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We are slightly ahead of last year’s record at this point in the campaign. Thank you to all who have contributed so far. If you haven’t had a chance, please consider helping out our 12 participating agencies.”

A $25 donation can buy educational books for Kindering, an organization that provides therapy for young children with special needs. A $50 donation can help the Salvation Army provide a full month of heat for a family. A $100 donation means Hopelink can help a client find a job.

The fund is in the midst of its 38th year and has grown exponentially since starting in 1979, when it raised $107,994.

One donation from a reader this year came as a check for $102 with a note that read “In memory of Elsie Walker — for every year of her long and precious life.”

Another came in seven chunks of $15, each dedicated to a teacher at McClure Middle School in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

A handwritten note from a reader said she plans to wrap her family’s Christmas gifts in the newsprint of The Seattle Times stories about Fund For The Needy nonprofits.

The largest donation so far this year was $25,000 from a foundation that wished to remain anonymous, followed by a $20,000 donation that came as a handwritten check from an anonymous donor.

The donations help Sound Generations, previously known as Senior Services, drive and shuttle more than 6,500 senior citizens every year. They help organizations find shelter for homeless families in King County, where the situation has grown dire. A count earlier this year found 10,688 people living homeless in the county.

“The needs in our community are greater than ever,” Fisco said. “Together we can make a difference in the lives of thousands of our neighbors.”

The Fund For The Needy supports 12 nonprofits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound, The Salvation Army, Hopelink, Kindering, Childhaven, Sound Generations, Atlantic Street Center, Wellspring Family Services, Treehouse, Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Youth Eastside Services and Kent Youth and Family Services.