Several fires grew overnight and forced evacuations as a hot day was forecast Tuesday and Seattle-area residents awoke to ash falling from the sky.

Ash fell like snow in Seattle Tuesday morning as Washington’s wildfires sent plumes of smoke into the atmosphere.

It was so thick that dispatchers serving Eastside Fire Rescue received concerned calls about smoke in the area and ash settling on cars.

“There is no local fire,” reported the firefighters, who serve the Issaquah, North Bend and Carnation areas. “If you do see flames, please report it to 911 and crews will check it out.”

Haze covered the state from corner to corner, satellite images showed.

In the Seattle area, Tuesday would likely see record-breaking heat, said Art Gaebel, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Highs were expected to rise into the 90s, he said, though “it’s kind of tricky to forecast highs with the smoke in the area,” he said.

The record at SeaTac is 88 degrees, Gaebel said.

Insulated by clouds of smoke, overnight temperatures never dipped below 71 degrees at Sea-Tac airport, making for an uncomfortable night for the 85 percent of Seattleites without air conditioning.

Low at Sea-Tac thru 5 am 71°. In 120 plus years of records in Seattle there is only one day with a low 70° or higher 7/29/2009. #wawx #smoke — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 5, 2017

A cool breeze is coming.

“This is the last of the really hot days,” Gaebel said, though tomorrow will be warm.

“We’ll have a system coming through late Thursday night, kicking off some showers and bringing some temperatures down to where they should be this weekend,” he said.

With fire danger high, Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday declared a state of emergency for all of Washington.

In Washington state, the Diamond Creek fire, near the Canadian border in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest, grew to 75,000 acres Monday, DeMario said. The fire closed several roads and trails, and smoke continues to affect air quality in the upper Methow Valley.

The Norse Peak fire has burned more than 19,000 acres, with smoke from the fire prompting Crystal Mountain Ski Resort to close. By nighttime, Pierce County officials told many in the area to leave immediately. The ski resort Tuesday morning reported that none of its structures were damaged overnight.

Firefighters are starting to return to evaluate the scene, it doesn't appear the fire reached any of our infrastructure overnight. — Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) September 5, 2017

The Jolly Mountain fire, near Cle Elum, Roslyn and Ronald, grew to nearly 21,000 acres Monday, with more than 1,000 people evacuated.