The company says it investigated complaints the driver used a racial slur against a black teen but found no supporting evidence.

The white motorist suspended from his job amid accusations he used a racial slur against a black teen in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood is returning to work.

A statement Wednesday from the local solar-energy company, Artisan Electric, says its review of the Nov. 30 incident — which sparked a social-media storm after the mother of a witness took the police investigation to task — cleared the unidentified employee of misconduct and lifted his suspension.

“We’ve spoken with numerous witnesses and the Seattle Police Department, and there is no evidence our employee used offensive language or physically assaulted anyone,” the statement says. “If new evidence presents itself, we will reassess our review and decision.”

According to the teen’s statement to investigators, the man, while inside a van, allegedly called him a racial slur and struck the teen in the back of the head. The teen told police he then struck the man in the face, a swing that also damaged the van’s side mirror, according to the police report.

The man, however, told police the teen approached his van and yelled at him to get out to fight after the two exchanged words. The man told police he refused, and the teen punched his mirror. He said he never hit the teen, according to the report.

Artisan Electric suspended the employee as it investigated the incident. The company spent days after news of the incident became public fielding calls and Facebook messages demanding the employee be fired, though others offered support.

The Wednesday statement says the company has requested to meet with families of teenagers involved but has not gotten a response from them. And despite the review, it has already taken steps to provide diversity training to all its employees, the statement says.