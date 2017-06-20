The man was driving Monday in the 9300 block of Arlington Heights Road.

An Arlington man died Monday night in the 9300 block of Arlington Heights Road when his vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 19, died at the scene and was the only person in the car when it crashed before 9 p.m.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the collision, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The man will be publicly identified after the family has been notified of his death, authorities said.