Dozens across the political spectrum have contacted The Seattle Times in recent weeks, saying the election has tangled their personal relationships. Are you feeling the heat, too?

The Seattle Times is seeking more stories of Washington families, couples and friends who say the presidential election has complicated their relationships, after publishing this story.

The piece features a pair of friends, Ernie Lou and Tod Steward, who say the campaign season has made their hangouts sometimes tense. A mother and son also said the election has taken a toll, though at home.

Dozens across the political spectrum have contacted the newspaper in recent weeks with similar stories of conflict, some calling the polarization unlike anything they have experienced before.

Please contact reporter Jessica Lee at jlee@seattletimes.com or 206-464-2532 to share your story. We hope compile another story in the upcoming days.