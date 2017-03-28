The Northwest Clean Air Agency and state Department of Ecology are accepting comments on two draft air-quality permits for the Tesoro Anacortes Refinery’s proposed Clean Products Upgrade Project.

Public comment is being taken on two draft air-quality permits for the Tesoro Anacortes Refinery’s proposed Clean Products Upgrade Project.

The Northwest Clean Air Agency and state Department of Ecology are accepting comments on the drafts through April 28.

A public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. April 27 at Anacortes High School’s Brodniak Hall.

The Tesoro refinery proposes putting in equipment to reduce sulfur in its fuel products while also extracting xylene.

Xylene is a compound created during the refining process that can be used to make materials such as plastics and polyester.

The refinery has applied for local and state air-quality permits to address how its proposed project could impact air quality, according to a Northwest Clean Air Agency news release.

The permits are two of 18 local, state and federal permits Skagit County expects the project will require, according to a draft environmental-impact statement for the project released last week.

Tesoro has applied to Ecology for a permit that addresses how new or changing facilities could increase air pollution, according to the release.

The refinery has applied to the Northwest Clean Air Agency for a construction permit, which is required before the refinery installs or changes sources of air pollution. In its draft permit, the air agency noted the refinery’s project would use the best available technology to control emissions and would comply with state and federal Clean Air Act regulations, according to the notice of public comment.

Copies of both drafts are available at the Northwest Clean Air Agency office, at 1600 S. Second St. in Mount Vernon, and Ecology’s Air Quality Program office, at 300 Desmond Drive S.E., in Lacey.

The permits are also available online:

• nwcleanairwa.gov/the-latest/#public_notices

• www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/air/psd/psd_permits.htm

Comments are being accepted at both offices, at the public hearing, and by email to Gary Huitsing at gary.huitsing@ecy.wa.gov for the Ecology permit, and to Lyn Tober at LynT@nwcleanairwa.gov for the Northwest Clean Air Agency permit.