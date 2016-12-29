Local NewsPhoto & Video Reflections in Tacoma’s Chihuly bridge Originally published December 29, 2016 at 8:43 am Updated December 29, 2016 at 8:53 am The ceiling of the Chihuly Bridge of Glass in Tacoma shows an inverted reflection of people walking across the bridge. World-famous artist Dale Chihuly has placed more than 2,300 of his pieces in the bridge, which connects the Museum of Glass and downtown Tacoma at Pacific Avenue. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times) Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryNew area code coming for Western Washington in 2017 Previous StoryPet wallabies killed by owner’s dogs in Spokane, investigation finds
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.