About 8,000 people were without power after the excitement. The transformer failure also started a fire at a nearby maintenance shop.

The town of Ephrata got an unexpected show last night, after a transformer failed at a downtown substation. After a burst of light, thousands of people living in the Ephrata, Soap Lake and Quincy areas were left without power.

“At the peak of the outage, we had about 8,000 customers that were completely dark,” said Thomas Stredwick, a spokesman for the Grant County Public Utility District, which operates the substation. A maintenance shop near the substation also caught fire and was doused by the Ephrata Fire Department.

There were no injuries, Stredwick said.

The transformer failed at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, and many people captured video of the excitement.

“What you’re seeing is a sudden release of energy, that’s the flash you’re looking at,” Stredwick said. “This is transmission equipment. Transmission equipment has higher voltage than distribution equipment that serves homes. It’s going to be a more impressive display when you have a failure like this.”

BREAKING: This video courtesy of Abe Beregovoy shows the sky lit up above a home due to the substation explosion in #Ephrata. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/kqfw1Y9LFu — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) February 16, 2017

#BREAKING: Video from Spencer King showing an explosion and fire at a substation in #Ephrata that has knocked out power. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/4yHJFIRE8e — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) February 16, 2017

MORE: Another video from further away showing the substation explosion and fire in #Ephrata. Courtesy of David Tempel. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/D1xgCp9CCN — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) February 16, 2017

Stredwick said the utility was able to restore power to most people in Soap Lake and Quincy within about 45 minutes of the incident. Power was returned to the majority of Ephrata residents by 2:30 a.m. He said about 200-300 customers were still without power Thursday morning.

“We’ve had crews out working all night and into the morning to get the remaining customers back online,” Stredwick said.

It’s not clear why the transformer failed, Stredwick said, adding that the utility will investigate once power is restored to all of its customers.