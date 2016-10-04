Sketched Sept. 21, 2016

I’ve found a new favorite spot along the Interurban Trail: The pocket park at N. 145th Street and Linden Avenue North that welcomes you when you enter Shoreline.

When I saw its big wooden shelter in the style of an old rail stop, I couldn’t resist stopping for a break and making a sketch. The park pays homage to the Interurban rail line that connected Everett and Seattle back in the day.

It’s hard not to reflect on the region’s current traffic woes when you come across a place like this. It’s ironic to think that the Interurban Rail Line was dismantled in favor of transportation by car, and now we are banking on light rail to unclog our congested freeways.

Having grown up in Barcelona, where the subway system rules but can also become as crowded and asphyxiating as being stuck in a major traffic jam, I don’t think there’s a single way to solve gridlock.

But I know something I always appreciate about urban living: finding unexpected places to slow down and relax like this little pocket park in Shoreline.