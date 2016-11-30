Local NewsPhoto & Video A tall order: cleaning 9,994 windows Originally published November 30, 2016 at 8:01 pm Window washers (there are two, one is hidden) start the task of cleaning 9,994 exterior windows on the downtown Seattle Public Library designed by Rem Koolhaas, enough windows to cover 5 football fields. (Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times) Window washers clean 9,994 exterior windows on the downtown Seattle Library. Share story By Steve RingmanSeattle Times staff photographer Steve Ringman Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryHonoring a bus driver killed in line of duty
