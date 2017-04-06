Just one U.S. Supreme Court justice has been appointed from a state in the greater Northwest.

During his confirmation process, Judge Neil Gorsuch, whose appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court seems near, was touted as a Westerner who learned of Antonin Scalia’s death while on a ski run in Colorado.

Hailing from a Western state makes Gorsuch something of a rarity on the high court.

He becomes the second justice nominated from Colorado, according to a list of 112 justices on the court’s website, and the first justice appointed from a Western state since Anthony Kennedy. Justice Kennedy was appointed from California in 1988.

A Supreme Court justice has never been appointed from Washington, and the greater Northwest (Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming) has seen only one judge rise to the high court (Wyoming’s Willis Van Devanter).

William O. Douglas, who was appointed from Connecticut and served on the Supreme Court from 1939-’75, had close Northwest ties, however. Douglas grew up in Yakima and attended undergraduate school at Whitman College in Walla Walla. He later built a summer house in Goose Prairie, Yakima County.

An avid hiker and conservationist, the William O. Douglas Wilderness Area, east of Mount Rainier National Park, is named for him.