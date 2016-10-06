Local NewsPhoto & Video A smile on her face and autumn leaves at her feet Originally published October 6, 2016 at 9:57 pmUpdated October 6, 2016 at 10:11 pm A smile on her face and autumn leaves at her feetBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries A little elbow grease — and then some No limit to Legos imagination at BrickCon convention Ethiopians celebrate Meskel holiday in West Seattle Related Stories How a patient’s ‘crazy’ request for a new womb made history Efforts to help Delridge apartment-fire residents continues Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park in Renton is a popular spot to enjoy fall colors. Share story By Bettina HansenSeattle Times photo staff Related Stories How a patient’s ‘crazy’ request for a new womb made history October 6, 2016 Efforts to help Delridge apartment-fire residents continues October 6, 2016 Ammon Bundy, in turnaround, denies leading refuge occupiers October 6, 2016 Seattle pop-up restaurant Yalla offers real deal in Middle Eastern cuisine October 6, 2016 More Photo Galleries A little elbow grease — and then some No limit to Legos imagination at BrickCon convention Ethiopians celebrate Meskel holiday in West Seattle Bettina Hansen View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryA little elbow grease — and then some
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.