Old Torahs need to be repaired from time to time. The Torah contains The Five Books of Moses and is the central reference of Judaism.

Levi Selwin uses a quill pen and special black ink made in Israel to repair the Hebrew letters on this Torah at the Herzl-Ner Tamid synagogue on Mercer Island on March 21. This Torah is more than 100 years old and probably originated in Germany. Old Torahs need to be repaired from time to time. Selwin, a scribe or Sofer from Miami, travels to cities across the country to repair the old scrolls. The Torah contains The Five Books of Moses and is the central reference of Judaism.