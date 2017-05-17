Local NewsPhoto & Video A master of calligraphy at work Originally published May 17, 2017 at 5:57 pm Master calligrapher Jin Bao Shu is surrounded by examples of his artwork at his Pike Place Market table. He began learning the art at age 9 from his father in Tianjin, China. He also carves chops, which are stones used to give an inked impression often in red as a signature. For calligraphy, he uses sumi inks, a black Japanese ink, on rice paper. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times) Jin Bao Shu began learning the art at age 9 from his father in Tianjin, China. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryThink you paid your taxes? Some property-tax payments not recorded by King County
