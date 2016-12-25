Local NewsPhoto & Video A holiday visit to Fremont Troll Originally published December 25, 2016 at 6:42 pmUpdated December 25, 2016 at 8:55 pm Adults enjoy a Yuletide moment with the Fremont Troll adorned in his Santa hat on Sunday. All of the kids usually at the Troll presumably were occupied with more important matters — such as opening gifts — on Christmas Day. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times) The Fremont Troll gets dressed up for the holidays. Share story By Ken LambertSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Washington’s only nuclear-power plant back online December 25, 2016 Washington’s white pelicans, long listed as endangered, make a comeback December 25, 2016 A Christmas caper: Vandalized ATM leads Seattle police to hot-wired forklift December 25, 2016 Climate change, rural growth are priorities for new Washington lands commissioner December 25, 2016 More Photo Galleries Dasher takes one more selfie for the road Dishing up good food, good cheer for the holidays Love amid the lights at West Seattle holiday display Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryPike Place Market pigs strike holiday pose Previous StoryWoman stabbed at Seattle residence for cancer patients
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.