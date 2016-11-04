Local NewsPhoto & Video A family outing at Mukilteo Beach Park Originally published November 4, 2016 at 7:19 pmUpdated November 4, 2016 at 7:28 pm Terry Laws walks recently with his 16-month-old son, Noah, along Mukilteo Beach Park. A late-afternoon moody sky provides a dramatic backdrop. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times) Father and son take a walk at Mukilteo Beach Park. Share story By Greg GilbertSeattle Tmes staff photographer Related Stories Sculpture offers bit of whimsy in Seattle neighborhood November 4, 2016 Authorities: Woman critically hurt by stray bullet November 4, 2016 Parents of abused Des Moines baby charged with murder November 4, 2016 Obit: ‘Buck’ Ormsby remembered as Northwest rock titan November 4, 2016 More Photo Galleries Fall shining through Ballard leaves fall again Dia de los Muertos marked at El Centro de la Raza Greg Gilbert View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySculpture offers bit of whimsy in Seattle neighborhood Previous StoryAuthorities: Woman critically hurt by stray bullet
