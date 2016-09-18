The Seattle Mini Maker Faire at EMP provided a platform for tech enthusiasts, crafters, homesteaders, scientists, garage tinkerers and commercial makers to share their projects with the public.

Spectators were treated to a walking beast, crafts, experiments and magic at the Seattle Mini Maker Faire at the EMP on Sunday.

Now in its fifth year, the fair offers a platform for tech enthusiasts, crafters, homesteaders, scientists, garage tinkerers and commercial makers of all ages and backgrounds to share their projects with the public.