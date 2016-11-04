Local NewsPhoto & Video A CLEAR VIEW ABOVE THE FOG Originally published November 4, 2016 at 8:36 pm Fall is fog season in our region. Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryDOC scraps ‘offender’ label in attempt to end stereotyping
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.