Looking for somewhere to take the kids? Every Monday during the summer, there’s MiniMOHAI at the Museum of History & Industry on South Lake Union, providing all kinds of imaginative play.
Looking for somewhere to take the kids? Every Monday during the summer, there’s MiniMOHAI at the Museum of History & Industry on South Lake Union, providing all kinds of imaginative play.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.