In 2008, Art of the Table earned three stars. A decade in, it’s now three times as big. Is it still as subtle, surprising and overall stunning?

When chef Dustin Ronspies opened Art of the Table a decade ago, it was one of Seattle’s early un-restaurants: tiny, out-of-the-way, open just a few nights a week, offering mainly communal seating. A multicourse tasting menu, its contents up to the chef, was the sole option for a preset price — about $50 then for four courses. You could count on subtlety, surprise and stunning compositions on every carefully executed plate.

Eventually a la carte ordering was made possible, but even then the vast majority of customers went for the tasting menu. Food cognoscenti flocked to what Ronspies called his supper club. Recognition followed: The chef is a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef Northwest.

This spring Art of the Table moved from the funky, shingled building on a Fremont back street to a window-wrapped corner of the new Bowman apartment building on nearby Stone Way. With 70-plus seats, including 10 at the kitchen counter and 20 in the bar and lounge, the restaurant is three times bigger yet still intimate, informal and inviting. The lighting is discreet and natural wood abounds — walls, wine racks, benches and even the ceiling are mosaics of timber triangles and trapezoids.

Art of the Table Contemporary American 3801 Stone Way N. (Wallingford), Seattle; 206-282-0942; artofthetable.net Reservations: accepted Hours: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 5-9 p.m. Sunday Prices: $$$/$$$$ (a la carte plates $13-$34; nine-course tasting menu $125/wine flight $70) Drinks: full bar; original cocktails; wines from the Northwest, Europe and California; tap beers from all over Service: informed but not fussy Parking: on street; limited slots in on-site garage Sound: moderate Credit cards: all major Access: no obstacles

Waiters will pitch the tasting menu first, but dinner needn’t be that expensive or drawn-out. The menu’s flip side lists about a dozen moderately priced, shareable, a la carte options. Either way you go, expect plates to look gorgeously unkempt, in the way that Mother Nature musses a forest floor or a tidal basin, but arranged with an artist’s eye for composition.

Many elicit oohs and aahs for how they taste, as well. Grilled asparagus had ricotta, beets, pickled fennel, chewy grains of triticale and a soy-cured, tea-steeped, soft-cooked egg tucked among and atop the miso-dressed stalks.

Prosciutto-bundled grilled smelts, stuffed with sweet-tart currant-and-olive tapenade, reclined on toast spread with paprika aioli, resembling towel-wrapped bathers on a Mediterranean beach. Potatoes confit and roasted king oyster mushrooms, scored on one side to look like fish scales, joined grilled garlic scapes, summer black truffles, ramp chimichurri and tart applesauce for a virtual romp through forest and field.

The menu is always in flux, taking its cues from what farmers, artisans, fisher folks and foragers deliver. Marbled king salmon comes from the Makah tribe in Neah Bay. It’s sometimes served as crudo, but I had it lightly pan-seared and set in a broth-like, fennel-sweetened nage made of seafood stock bolstered with butter and cream. The salmon’s unique pink-and-white dappled flesh, a genetic anomaly, had a rich, clean taste but was a little under-seasoned, while some of its companions — braised radishes, parsley pesto — were overly salty.

Erratic seasoning threw a few other dishes off-kilter, in particular beef shank roulade. The braised meat is pulled from the bone, shaped into a patty and crisped in a skillet. Think beef scrapple, a great idea, but it was painfully salty.

Ronspies continues to be a forward-thinking chef with fresh ideas and an improvisational style. In the old place, he worked the line with just a sous chef. For nearly three years that has been Rick Pettigrew, who was recently promoted to chef de cuisine. The kitchen staff has grown from four to eight people. Ronspies mostly expedites, a bandana-wearing bandleader conducting bib-aproned cooks in a kitchen that’s a theater in the half-round.

The tasting menu is now nine leisurely courses for $125. (A vegetarian alternative is newly available.) A menu earlier this month opened with steak tartare that popped with briny pearls of “ramp caviar” created from pickling liquid. Cucumber-beet gazpacho followed.

Ronspies has a particular special talent for devising sumptuous soups with vivid toppings, in this case scallop ceviche, black pepper crème fraîche and za’atar oil. Next up, a petal-strewn salad of peas and fava beans with squash blossom pesto and fresh mozzarella was as pretty as a bridal bouquet, but it lacked focus.

The pasta, fish and meat courses were outstanding. A round raviolo stuffed with pig cheek and jowl meat looked like a pale flower blooming in a green field of fennel confit, olives, purslane sprigs and basil oil — vegetal notes that worked in pleasing concert with the pork. The addition of “grana crack” (translation: crunchy bits of baked cheese) was a genius touch. Citrus-braised carrots and honey-sweetened turnips accompanied pan-seared black cod. Pockets of spring onion relish and pine nut gremolata in a gossamer sauce of turmeric and ginger whey deepened and enriched the dish.

A nugget of barbecued pork belly tasted like it had been rubbed, smoked and otherwise pampered for days before being crisped in a skillet and served alongside a bright celery salad and a butter-rich barbecue sauce, tart with last year’s stash of stone fruit preserves.

The cheese course could have doubled as dessert, it had so many wonderful things going on: a wedge of Camembert-like Dinah’s cheese from Vashon’s Kurtwood Farms, Parmesan shortbread, Marcona almonds, fig, cumin-carrot relish and peppercorn honey. The actual dessert — a heavy, hazelnut financier cake — landed with a dull thud.

Another dessert I tried also failed to equal the finesse of the savory dishes. The cocktails, however, did. Mitch Palmer is the bar maestro. His spruce-tip daiquiri, served up, was just right for a rainy spring night, and not a bad chaser for fabulous house-made charcuterie: duck mortadella, smoked ham, coppa and tete de cochon were among its delights. The flatbread and focaccia with it are house-baked, as are the challah rolls in the gratis bread service. They are sometimes a bit dry, but cultured butter sprinkled with “everything bagel” seasoning helps.

Scaling up has presented challenges for Ronspies and his team, which includes his wife, Shannon Van Horn, a co-owner and general manager. But it also provides more visibility and an opportunity for a broader public to discover that you needn’t drop a bundle here to enjoy Art of the Table’s many pleasures.

Providence Cicero is The Seattle Times restaurant critic. Reach her at provi.cicero@gmail.com Follow her on Twitter @provicicero