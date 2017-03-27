The man was on top of a bus, scrapping its parts, when a witness said the explosion pushed him 25 feet in the air, according to a Valley Regional Fire Authority spokeswoman.

A 60-year-old employee of a Pierce County metal scrapyard died Monday morning when a bus he was taking apart exploded, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.

The unidentified man was on top of the bus around 11:30 a.m. when a witness said the explosion pushed him 25 feet in the air, spokeswoman Kimberly Terhune said.

The facility, Metals Express Inc., is in the 1300 block of Thornton Avenue Southwest in Pacific.

A caller who reported the incident to authorities said the man suffered burns and went into cardiac arrest, KOMO reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

No other injuries were reported.

East Pierce Fire and Rescue also investigated.

The incident will remain under investigation.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man.