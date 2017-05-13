A cargo-ship captain reported that the endangered whale was impaled on the bow of his ship.
Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife say a 50-foot-long fin whale was floating dead in Tacoma’s Commencement Bay on Friday.
The captain of a cargo ship reported that the endangered whale had been impaled on the bow of his ship, according to KIRO-TV. Cargo ships have spearlike protrusions on their bows, which apparently impaled the whale and killed it.
Fin whales are the second-largest whales on earth, second only to blue whales. They can live up to 90 years.
