The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated to be about $2 million, authorities said.
PACIFIC, King County — Four semitrailers burned in Pacific, and the loss in equipment is estimated to be about $2 million.
The News Tribune reports that fire crews were called at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday to a reported commercial building fire.
What they actually found when they arrived in the 1200 block of Valentine Avenue was four fully involved semitrailers.
Fire crews kept the fire from spreading to other vehicles and nearby structures.
There were no injuries reported.
The Fire Authority says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified due to fuel and other contaminants at the scene.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.