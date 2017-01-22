The quake rattled the Olympic Peninsula, but no damage was reported.

QUINAULT, Grays Harbor County — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 occurred in the Olympic Peninsula at about noon Sunday, but there are no reports of damage.

The USGS says the earthquake was about 15 miles northeast of Quinault and about 25 miles deep.

A Grays Harbor County dispatcher says no damage has been reported.

It comes just days after another minor earthquake was reported in the Puget Sound region.

On Wednesday, a magnitude 2.6 quake hit near Tacoma, according to the USGS.

That quake struck at about 3:20 a.m., 2.1 miles southwest of Tacoma, at a depth of just over 5 miles.